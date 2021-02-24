Cancer vs Coaches
Boys varsity basketball tried their best against Howell at a home game on friday Feb. 5. In the end they ultimately lost with an ending score of 51-32.
Hopefully we can win the next home game vs Lafayette high school on Feb. 23.
