Shooting into Sectionals

On March 4th, Varsity girls basketball took on their rivals the Francis Howell North Knights at Districts. The first three quarters kept the crowd wondering who would move on to sectionals, but the Spartans pulled ahead in the fourth quarter winning their 20th game of the season. Junior Rylee Denbow was happy with the outcome of the game.

“My favorite part of the game would be the fourth quarter” Denbow said. “We continued to pull away from North and as we got closer to the end I knew we were going to be the District Champions and it was a really good feeling.”

The team will now move on to sectionals at Incarnate Word Academy at 6pm on Wednesday, March 10th.



Gallery | 12 Photos Madi Hermeyer Coach Leake watching the team end the game with a win.