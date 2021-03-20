The Last Loss

On March 10th, Varsity girls basketball wrapped up their season at the sectionals game with a loss of 81-34 to the number one team in the state – Incarnate Word Academy. For seven of the team’s twelve members, this game was the final game of their high school careers. Like all of the remaining team members, Junior Kilee Webster is sad to see them go.

“There will be some hard shoes to fill for next season” Webster said. “Especially when they were such good leaders on and off the court”

The girls basketball team will be back and better than ever next winter.



Gallery | 8 Photos Madi Hermeyer Senior Sofia Tweedie taking her free throws from a foul