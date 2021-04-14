A Brilliant Birdie

On Wednesday, March 31st, the boys Varsity and JV golf teams had a match against Holt High School at the Lake Forrest golf course. Both of FHC’s teams won the match, and the Varsity Captain Sam Emrick hit his 11th birdie of the season.

“The team did pretty well, [but] we could’ve done a lot better,” Emrick said. “Our next tournament is in Warrenton and we’re hoping to bring home another win!”

The team will golf again on Wednesday, April 14th, in Warrenton.

