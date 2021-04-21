Striking Out

On Monday April 12, the Baseball team battled at home against Francis Howell North. The game was a tough loss for the Spartans with a final score of 7-2. Head Coach Nick Beckmann reflects on what his team could have done differently.

“We didn’t get hits when we needed to and they did,” Beckmann said. “And we didn’t make plays when we needed to. They did.”

Root for the boys Wednesday April 28th as they face off against Holt.