State of Satisfaction

On Wednesday April 14th, the girls Varsity Lacrosse team faced Northwest for the second time. The game was a nail-biter in which FHC pulled ahead in overtime, giving the team a much deserved win. Freshman Sophie Shore who plays on the C, JV, and Varsity teams was highly satisfied with her team’s performance.

“We’re all really excited that we beat the team we lost so horribly to at the beginning of the season,” Shore said. “We knew we were so close and then we all worked together and pulled out the win.”

The team will play again on Wednesday, April 28th, at Parkway South.



Gallery | 17 Photos Madi Hermeyer Junior Clara Kilen trying to ride the opponent out to the sidelines.