A Lackluster Loss

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorMay 1, 2025
5D9A7391
Summer Suarez
Warming up before the first quarter of the game, senior McKenzie Schweitzer practices shooting the ball into the goal. Schweitzer’s role on the team is an attacker, meaning that she oftentimes received the ball during the game to try and make a goal.

Fighting hard during their home game, the girls varsity lacrosse team battled against the Parkway West Longhorns on April 9 but lost 15-5. Due to their record last season, the team was moved up a bracket, increasing the level of competition they face during games this season. Although the team faced a harsh loss, senior Lily Crews tries to keep the team focused not only on winning, but on becoming better within their own work. 

“I know that sometimes our defense is a little down on themselves. Sometimes I see things that I wish I could fix right away, but I know that I should probably wait until it’s a little calmer and so we can all discuss what’s happening, so that way we can try to talk about it and what needs to be fixed,” Crews said. 

The next girls varsity game will be May 7 at home against district rivals Francis Howell North. As well as a face-off against the Knights, the team will be hosting their Senior Night ceremony. 

