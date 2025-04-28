Pulling for a Breakthrough

Gallery • 14 Photos Kamryn Twitty After the first half of the game comes to an end, junior Lucy Landry joins her teammates to discuss the plan for the remaining half, as well as have a moment of rest after an energetic start to the game. Being in the lead as halftime was called, Landry and teammates gathered together to decide the best mindset to keep the game in their favor going forward.

Up against Parkway South, with too few players to carry out the junior varsity game, the varsity girls got a head start to their action-packed success, starting their home game earlier than expected on April 25. As the varsity girls raced towards a Spartan win, players kept an impactful, positive mindset to carry them against Parkway South High School’s tough offense, and stay active throughout the entirety of the game, finally winning 10-4. Sophomore Quinn Grabowski, watched the momentum pick up in the second half of the energetic game, as the team charged towards success even past the point of return for the opposing team.

“I realized in the second half that we were probably going to win … I definitely think the vibe was a lot better. Everybody was excited, the mood was higher, I definitely think we still played as hard as we could,” said Grabowski. “It’d be our head coach’s first win as the new head coach. So I definitely think people wanted to win for her, as well as for the whole team.”

As the varsity team has continued to play their way to success throughout the season, momentum for the remaining games increase, with the next girls varsity game at home, April 30 at 6:15 p.m.





