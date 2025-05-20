Round One Blowout

Gallery • 10 Photos Izzy Dunlap During the starting lineup call, sophomore Addison Holtgrewe cheers on her teammate as she runs through the line. Holtgrewe jumped in the air as she hyped up all of her teammates.

On the Spartan’s home field at 4:15 pm, the referee dropped the ball for a faceoff between the Spartans and Francis Howell North on May 15. Both teams fought hard during the game, but the Spartans quickly took the lead. Staying in the lead the entire game, the Spartans came out with the victory over the Knights with a final score of 12-5 in the first round of districts. Sophomore Olivia Unash thought it was an easy round coming into districts.

“It was a easy first win for our first game to start,” Unash said. “We connected by celebrating each other and recognizing each other’s accomplishments after each game.

The Spartans then played their final game against Lafayette High School in a loss of 12-3 during their next round of districts.