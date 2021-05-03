JV Girls Lacrosse Takes a Win Against St. Dominic

JV girls lacrosse beat St Dominic at home with a score of 7 to 4 on Monday, April 19th. The girls played a tough game that night. St. Dominic kept the game close. It was a very back and forth game with the ball never staying on one side of the field, but they never gave up. Sophomore Kara Middleton comments on the team’s success.

“We knew going into the JV St. Dominic game, we were going to have to work hard,” Middleton said. “Both offense and defense came through to beat one of the harder teams.”

Cheer on the girls at home tonight May 3rd as they play Webster Groves.