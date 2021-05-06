Batter Up!

The boys Jv baseball team took on Holt on Wednesday, April 28. The boys made winning look easy with a final score of 9-8. Spartans had great fielding, and were able to roll with whatever punches the Indians tried to throw their way. Freshman, Benjamin Henthorn said he loves playing with the Jv team, and it’s one of his favorite teams he’s been on. He’s played with a good amount of teams, but is excited to continue in the Spartan Program.

“Although I am a freshman, there really is no difference between me and the rest of the team,” Henthorn said. “We’re all in the game together”.

The boys take on Eureka high school on Saturday, May 8, come out and support the Spartans!