“Do Your Job” Dominance

Recently picking up two great wins against Fort Zumwalt North and Parkway North, the boys baseball team morale is charging up.

Senior Ryan Miller says the team took advantage of their great play to pull out the two huge wins.

“We just had great situational hitting and truly took advantage of their mistakes.” said Miller.

Senior Jackson Lunders added he thought they played with their team motto in mind.

“Our team motto is ‘Do Your Job’ and that’s exactly what we did,” said Lunders. “We hit when called upon, we made plays when they came to us, and our pitchers closed the teams down.”

Lunders said those two games were great team wins, but they are hungry for more.

“As a team we played really well, but that’s not the level we want to play at,” said Lunders. “So we went out there and proved that we were better.”

Additionally, Lunders said the key to games like those are the morale boost they give the team.

“Those games really help us as a team, boosting your confidence for upcoming conference games and district games that start in two weeks,” said Lunders.

Senior Owen Nagel added the confidence he has within his team for the upcoming weeks.

“We need to play ruthless, high quality baseball and we have to compete,” said Nagel.”If we do that we will come out on top no doubt.”

The boys next game is 11:00 am Saturday, May 8th at Eureka highschool.