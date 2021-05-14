Without Color

FHN student Eva Kaminski gazes at the sky while immersed in the freezing cold waters of the Klondike Park lake. I like this photo mostly because of her profile reflected perfectly in the water. I also really like the contrast between the lights and darks in the photo.

The photographers of Central Focus have been working extremely hard this entire year, trying to produce photos for our website, newspaper, and our yearbook. The photographers have done a tremendous job at creating beautiful photos despite so many restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there have been some smaller projects the photographers have been doing throughout the year that haven’t been showcased. For the next three weeks, FHCToday is going to be showcasing the different photos for the different projects that we have been participating in. The first project photos: BLACK AND WHITE.