Tennis Players Go to State

Drew Black and Konnor Eslinger will be playing at state doubles

Though the boys tennis season is over for most of the team, junior Drew Black and sophomore Konnor Eslinger will be going to state doubles next week.

Black points out the loss of last year’s season as a disappointment, but explains that this disappointment makes him feel even more thrilled about going to state.

“It was really exciting in the moment,” Black said. “I haven’t been the past two years as last year got canceled.”

Eslinger stated that the whole team shares in this excitement.

“I know everyone’s really excited about it,” Eslinger said. “It’s kind of nice, like the rest of the team and all the seniors and stuff. Last year, they didn’t get to go, so I guess that’s cool.”

This opportunity is one the boys have been preparing for for a long time.

“All season, I’ve been trying to get ready for it,” Eslinger said.

“I’ve been practicing a lot lately,” Black said. “And I’m going to make sure I’m ready for it. [I’ve] been hitting with my partner at the school courts basically every day.”

Black and Eslinger both feel confident that they’ll do well.

“I think I’ll do pretty decent,” Black said.

“I’m gonna do pretty well,” Eslinger said. “My doubles partner and I have been playing pretty well the past few games, [and we] can probably get a few wins.”

Black shared that this is the first time anyone on the team has gone to state in several years.

“They’re pretty excited for us to go, as nobody’s been in the past, like, three years,” Black said. “So yeah, that’s a big deal.”