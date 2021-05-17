Flannel v. Fancy Friday

To be fancy, or not to be fancy? That is the question. Every Friday FHC is divided between those in flannel and those in fancy attire. Fancy Friday and Flannel Friday are both fun FHC traditions, and everyone has their own reason for participating in one or the other.

“It gives me a confidence boost that helps me get through the end of the week,” Tyler Kropp said.

Join in on the fun! Pick a side and wear it with pride!