The Cat is in the Bag

On Monday, May 17, the familiar formaldehyde smell filled the science hallway as Mr. Reed’s anatomy students began their week of cat dissections. Sophomore Kayla Wejzgrowicz is thankful to be given the opportunity to participate in the activity after last year’s anatomy class could not because of the pandemic.

“The first time was a little frightening because, well, it’s a dead, skinned cat,” Wejzgrowicz said. “Opening it up was cool, and the small intestines were pretty fun too.”

The students will continue their activity throughout the week, including a dissection of the cat’s stomach.