In the Final Match

The boys volleyball team comes to a close after the second round of districts

The boys huddle together after a game at districts, preparing to go back onto the court.

This year’s boys volleyball team proved strong. After opening the season with a win against Fort Zumwalt East, the team continued to push for success. Despite the countless hours of training and practice, the team faced difficult teams that resulted in losses, but junior Will Rable feels the team managed to pull through to districts.

“We went through…a little bit of a dry spot where we didn’t win many games but we started to pick things up towards the end of the season and had a good season in the end,” Rable said.

Looking back, the boys agree that one of their most intense games was their ‘senior night’ game against Francis Howell on May 11th. Although it resulted in a loss, the match lasted the entire five sets, in which the crowd was screaming and the boys cheered each other on from the bench. Senior Kyle Mecey feels that despite the limitations of COVID-19 on the crowds and their participation, the boys were able to support each other well.

“Volleyball is…a momentum sport. If you have a bunch of people going crazy, everyone just gets kind of hyped and plays better,” Mecey said.

Overall, the team is proud of what they accomplished, and as the season came to a bittersweet end, senior libero David Milliken departs with fond memories of a connected team.

“I really enjoyed this team. I had a great time playing with them and…couldn’t have picked a better group of guys to play with my senior season,” Milliken said.