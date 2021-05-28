Crossing the Finish Line

How this season ended for Track and Field athletes

Track and Fields competition didn’t stop at districts. Eight of their athletes medaled at districts and moved on to sectionals.

This district meet was hosted at home for the first time in 10 years.

This year, the 4×800 relay qualified for sectionals by placing fourth at districts with runners Emily Rudeback, Natalie White, Alyssa Winkler, and Camrin Watkins. Senior Natalie White feels “bittersweet” about advancing.

“My freshman year I also advanced in the 4×800 to sectionals and now my senior year I’m doing the same thing,” White said.

White knows that running a relay has its ups and downs, but this group’s moment of accomplishment was worth it all.

“Running a relay is easier in my opinion because you have your team with you and supporting you,” White said. “It can also be a little more stressful than an open event because you don’t want to let your team down.”

Also advancing on to sectionals in track events was senior Allison Rush in the 3200 (2 mile).

“It felt awesome to move on to sectionals,” Rush said. “All of my hard work was paying off and I’m excited to compete in sectionals.”

Rush went into the district race knowing that she had a chance at moving on despite the uncertainty she faced earlier in the season.

“The week before districts I was told I was [seated fifth] based on my times and then the day before districts I was told I was actually [seated fourth] and that was surprising,” Rush said.

At the sectionals meet on Saturday, May 22, junior Kennedy Eggering performed well enough in shot put to advance to the State Tournament. Eggering, who has also been to State for Wrestling, feels just as excited this time around.

“It feels just as cool,” Eggering said. “It’s still crazy.”

In order to get as far as she has in competition this year, Eggering has dedicated time, effort, and dedication to her sport.

“I train really hard every day. Sometimes I have two practices [in a] day and it’s… long nights and I always push myself,” Eggering said.