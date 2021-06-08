Chronicling Persistence
The story of the Francis Howell School District
St. Charles County is was of the most historic places in Missouri. The county’s deep history includes the beginnings of the westward expansion movement and the founding of the state among other notable occurrences. It is unsurprising that one of the largest school district’s in the county, the Francis Howell School District, would have just as intricate of a history as well.
Many people may disregard the history of the school district as being unimportant because, well, it is history. What they do not realize, however, is that by learning the history of the Francis Howell School District, students, staff members and community members alike can learn lessons that can propel them into the future. To learn more, read Chronicling Persistence.
