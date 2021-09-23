One, Two, Swing!

The JV girls tennis team faced off against Holt on Sept. 15. The team has been honing their skills at practice for months in preparation to test their abilities against other high schools. A few of the doubles teams won their matches that day, including sophomore Kate Baranowski.

“That feeling when you win is very satisfying,” Baranowski said. “It’s nice to know that your practice has paid off.”

The JV tennis team will cheer on their Varsity teammates during GAC’s starting Sept. 27. After that, the girls will finish out their season on Wednesday, Sept. 29 against Webster Groves High School.