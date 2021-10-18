In It To Win It

On October 16th, Varsity Girls Softball faced Francis Howell High for the district tournament. Halfway through the game, Senior Kennedy Jensen took a line drive to the calf, yet she continued pitching for the entire game. FHC was down by 5 in the fifth inning, but made a comeback and ended the game winning 8-7. At the bottom of the 7th inning, Senior Emily Chadwick scored a 2-RBI double.

“It was just an amazing feeling, we all fought hard till the very end of the game!” Chadwick said. “I can’t wait to prove what else we can do!”

We will see the team again on Thursday 3:30 at home against Troy for the quarterfinals!



Gallery | 15 Photos Madi Hermeyer Senior Emily Chadwick sliding onto home plate. If the catcher hadn't dropped the ball, she wouldn't have scored.