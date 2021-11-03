Final+Home+Game+of+the+Season

On Friday, Oct. 15, the Spartans Varsity Football Team had their senior night against Holt. The game ended with a final score of 56-4. They fought hard through the rain and all; the loss did not take away the seniors’ pride in playing on their home field one last time, Dylon Eller said.

“We played a tough team, there’s no doubt about it but I felt the heart of the team that night although the score didn’t portray it we left a lot on the field”

The boys ending their game with their heads held high looking back at their time they have spent playing for FHC and ready to finish out the season strong. The boys look forward to a new season and the seniors leave with the amazing memories they have created playing for FHC.