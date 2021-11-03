Excitement filled room 139 on Oct. 18 as the newspaper editors and staff members opened the box containing their very first issue as a team. Editor-in-Chief Téa Perez feels very proud of what she thought to be an incredible paper.

“Opening the boxes and seeing all of our hard work come together in one paper was incredible,” Perez said. “Our issues only get better as the year goes on, and I think we started off strong with this one.”

The newspaper staff hopes to distribute their next issue by early Dec.