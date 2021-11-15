Piece by Piece

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the skies were clear and the weather was beautiful, allowing the Environmental Club to go on its first nature walk of the year. The club has lost many of their monthly nature walks to bad weather, and club President Allie Raines was very excited for the chance to finally go out and clean up around the school.

“It’s very frustrating that the nature walks keep getting cancelled,” Raines said. “I’m hoping this nice November weather stays long enough for us to get a few more nature walks in before it gets cold.”

For more information about the Environmental Club, check out their Instagram page @fhcenv.club. The club will next meet on Wednesday, Nov. 17 for another nature walk.