Playing with Style

Charlie Rosser, Staff Photographer|January 7, 2022

Senior Spencer Klein keeps the beat on the drums.

During the month of December, the jazz band performed in the hallways before school every Friday to spread school spirit to the passing students. As senior Tyler Kropp noted, this turned out to be a fun way for the musicians to grow their skills playing for a live audience.

“Playing for the school has made me a better musician because I’ve had to make a lot of decisions on the fly and figure out how to recover when things don’t go as planned,” Kropp stated. “It’s really cool to see all the different people it brings together because it’s a different crowd each time.”

The jazz band’s next performance, the FHSD night of Jazz, will take place on Feb. 16 in the auditorium.

The brass section plays under Mr. Griffin's direction.