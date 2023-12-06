The 14th Annual Iron Chef Showdown

Gallery • 12 Photos Caroline Kraft The Spartan chef team joins together in front of their table full of food. They were joined by Francis Howell and North at Francis Howell on Nov. 9 for the competition.

Gallery • 12 Photos Meghan Baumann Junior Finley Sonderman smiles as she serves food next to her teacher, Mrs. Kathryn McGuire. She is serving the food to all of the guests, representing Francis Howell Central.

An ordeal of preparing, cooking, and perfecting began in early October for the Francis Howell Central Spartans iron chef team led by Kathryn McGuire. The Spartan chefs were joined by their district counterparts: the Howell Vikings and North Knights on Nov 9 for the competition. The girls’ hard work and dedication helps them persevere through multiple challenges during the competition. The oldest member of the team, senior Finley Brunner, explains how their teamwork helped everyone.

“I was going great in the beginning, and then I was thinking cooking the sauce is taking too long,” Brunner said. “And then Phynix began to help me with the sauce and make sure I had it under control.”

While it had components of a competition including a mandatory ingredient, butternut squash, and a time limit, there was no winner. The Iron Chef showdown had a rule change, and no team was allowed to come out on top after controversies in the past.