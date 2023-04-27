The Final Countdown

Gallery | 37 Photos Aniya Sparrow Freshman Maggie Skebo dazzles the crowd with her performance.

The student body gathered in the large gym for one last pep assembly for the 2022-23 school year. On Thurs., April 13, the school celebrated the academic, athletic and extracurricular success from this spring with engaging performances by the performing arts groups and competitions for the spring athletes. Freshman Maggie Skebo, like many students participating in the assembly, eagerly got ready the morning of for her performance with the winter guard.

“Performing was fun,” Skebo said. “Everyone was a little stressed because it was the entire school and you actually know the people.” Skebo says she was really grateful for this opportunity because “it was our last performance” of the season.

Although this was the last pep assembly for this school year, there will be more exciting games and activities for next year’s pep assemblies.