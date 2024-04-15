The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

The Total Eclipse Experience

Byline photo of Meghan Baumann
Meghan Baumann, Staff PhotographerApril 15, 2024
7S7A9605
Gallery10 Photos
Junior Arshley Moira sits on the field in awe of this experience. She admires and watches the moon as it covers the sun.

On Monday, April 8, students gathered on the Don Muench Memorial Stadium turf to sit back and experience the solar eclipse. Even though it wasn’t complete totality, there was enough to feel most of the effects of a total solar eclipse. While many students had seen a total eclipse back in 2017, this was junior Arshley Moira’s first experience seeing one. 

Moira lived in Kenya for most of her life, so she had never experienced anything like this. “I finally saw a solar eclipse, which I definitely would not have seen in Kenya,” Moira said. 

She describes the experience as “interesting and I also found the temperature change really cool and really interesting.”

The next total solar eclipse that will be seen by almost every state is expected to occur in 2044, so this could have been the last eclipse experience for many people. 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Discover
Cassi Flores observes students as they work on one of the librarys whiteboard table tops. As classes reserve time in the Learning Commons, the staff in there often help with the activities planned.
Promoting a Common Goal of Learning
Illustration by Birdie Brereton.
Catching Butterflies
The sun sets as senior Sophie Shore, seated in the bottom row, and her friends take a photo on the football field at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Many of the students in the photos graduated, so theyre trying to make the most of their time left together. Photo courtesy of Sophie Shore.
Closer in Age Than Distance
More in Events
Candidate Steven Blair answers one of many questions provided at the Forum. Throughout the evening, candidates took stabs at plenty of topics.
Public School Politics
Senior Tony Valera practices during one of his many band classes. Valera chooses to dedicate some of his time during his band classes to practicing his solo and ensemble music.
Superior Solos and Eloquent Ensembles
Candidates Sam Young, Adriana Kuhn, Carolie Owens, and Steven Blair sit lined up on the auditorium stage at the Candidate Forum. Each candidate used their allotted time to clearly take their stances on issues important to the public.
School Board Candidate Forum: In Summary
More in Galleries
Reaching to score a goal is freshman Addison Holtgrewe with the opposing team striving to stop her. Holtgrewe made the goal despite the tough circumstances.
Dominating St. Dominic
While setting up the popcorn that was sold at the festival, juniors MaKynna Fleming and Mary Coleman smile. This was their main job throughout the festival.
Behind the Festival
Sophomore Kennedy Rogers faces the students as the dance routine comes to a close.
Pep it Up

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *