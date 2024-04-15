The Total Eclipse Experience

Gallery • 10 Photos Junior Arshley Moira sits on the field in awe of this experience. She admires and watches the moon as it covers the sun.

On Monday, April 8, students gathered on the Don Muench Memorial Stadium turf to sit back and experience the solar eclipse. Even though it wasn’t complete totality, there was enough to feel most of the effects of a total solar eclipse. While many students had seen a total eclipse back in 2017, this was junior Arshley Moira’s first experience seeing one.

Moira lived in Kenya for most of her life, so she had never experienced anything like this. “I finally saw a solar eclipse, which I definitely would not have seen in Kenya,” Moira said.

She describes the experience as “interesting and I also found the temperature change really cool and really interesting.”

The next total solar eclipse that will be seen by almost every state is expected to occur in 2044, so this could have been the last eclipse experience for many people.