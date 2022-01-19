Pleading the Fifth

On Jan. 11, Girls junior varsity basketball welcomes another win. They had a close call when Troy began to catch up but Freshman Cassandra (Cassie) Durbin feels that the team kept high hopes throughout the game, even when the scoreboard was not in their favor.

“Overall we have improved our hustle,” says Durbin. “Not focusing on what we did wrong, more so, on what we can do differently next time.”

The team won by the skin of their teeth with 35 to 32. They take on Holt, Jan. 21 on their home court.