Laces, Tied; Fingers, Crossed

Girls varsity basketball team had a shocking game against Troy on Jan. 11. The game was a continuous seesaw as both teams took the lead. In the final quarter, which led to overtime, Central ended up on top. Junior Briana (Bri) Mason believes the team worked hard for their win.

“We had a very rough start,” Mason states. “But we definitely pulled it together, during overtime.”

The team had an overall win with 52 to 49. The team is set to play Jan. 21 on their home court.