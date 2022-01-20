Buggin’ Out
Mr. Reed’s ZoBot class does a Humbug Project every year to help them learn anatomical terms. They use craft-supplies to create an insect that follows the anatomy given to them in their directions. This project is one of Mr. Reed’s favorites.
“I love [this project] because it makes the terms really stick for the students,” Reed said. “And it gives them an avenue for creativity.”
The last day to register for Mr. Reed’s ZoBot class next year is Fri. January 21st.
