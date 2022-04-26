Sticking With It

The Varsity Lacrosse team has been on a roll this season, by adding another win under their belt. On Thursday, April 14th, the team beat Northwest High School with a score of 12-4. Exactly a year ago on this date, FHC played Northwest and beat them by one point in overtime, the point was scored by Katelyn Guth. Sophomore Quinn Robinette played in his last game and explains how he felt the team did overall.

“I really love how the team played,” Robinette said. “We really worked together and communicated well.”

The season is over halfway done, so come and support the team as much as possible. Their next game is Monday, May 2nd.