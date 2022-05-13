On Cloud 9

Keaton (Kiki) Frye, Photo EIC|May 13, 2022

On Friday, April 29, Spartans dressed to the nines in their spiffiest get-ups for Prom. This years theme was Cloud 9 and the dance itself was held at the St. Charles convention center. The dance featured some solid throw-backs and a three-course meal. Girls walked around barefoot, guys with loosened ties, and everyone with Shirley temples in hand. Senior Kennedy Schmitz had a blast because “people were actually dancing, and [she] didn’t expect people actually get up and dance, and everyone looked so nice”.

IMG_0254
Gallery|17 Photos
Louis Jesse and Avery Olson, seniors, react to the camera.