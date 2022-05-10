A Swing and A Miss
On Wednesday, April 27th, the Varsity Baseball team played a tough game against Holt High School. Although the team played with force, they ended up losing with a score of 7-2. And as the school year comes to a close, the team feels they need to pick up speed on their games. Junior Caleb Cheatham felt as though there was more that the team could have done to create a different outcome.
“I don’t think we played well as a team,” Cheatham said. “ We didn’t come out ready to win a ballgame.”
Hopefully in their next game the team will come out with a win. Their next game will be Monday, May 9th, versus Lafayette High School.
