On to the Next
On Tuesday, April 26, tennis played against Troy on their home court. Junior Tanner Jones believes this match, and the matches before, have helped them to get to where they are in their season.
“At the start of the season, we lost multiple matches, making us nervous…” Jones said. “Once we started working together better we finally started beating other teams and winning matches- allowing us to get to state.”
Doubles partners Tanner Jones and Noah Garthe, Drew Black and Konnor Eslinger will head to Springfield, MO for State on May 19.
