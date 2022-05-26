Putting Some Pep In Our Step

Gallery | 27 Photos Riley Wania Junior Aniya Sparrow giving a performance from the spring musical.

The annual Spring Pep Assembly was held on Friday, May 13. It had a wide variety of musical numbers, tug of war games, dodgeball games, a color guard performance, and more. Both Varsity Boys Baseball and Varsity Girls Lacrosse were victorious in tug of war, leaving Soccer and Volleyball defeated. Principal Sonny Arnel was also surprised with a chant in honor of his retirement, directed by the FHC 300 Army. Senior Pep Club Leader Sam Emrick felt content with ending his year with the pep assembly.

“I feel like this was the most involved school assembly I’ve gotten to experience,” Emrick said. “All four classes were involved and hyped up.”

The last day of school is June 2nd (for underclassmen) or June 1st (for seniors), but FHC will be back at it again with a new freshman class and a new principal in August.