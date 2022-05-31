Taking on Districts

On Friday, May 20 the Baseball team had their final round of districts against St. Louis University High School. It was a tight match; after playing hard the boys ended with a final score of 1-0 becoming this year’s District Champs. Thrilled after all their hard work, senior Jayden Jones talked about the emotion of the night.

“The game was an adrenaline rush and so exciting and fun to play and I’m glad we pulled up on top.”

At this point the boys have ended their season strong and are ready to go again for next year.