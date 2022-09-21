Winning With Ease

On Monday, Sept. 15th the Girls Volleyball Varsity team won against Fort Zumwalt West. With good effort from both teams, the Spartans ended up winning all three of the three sets played. The team’s impressive victory is mostly in part due to the team’s self-assurance. Senior Jenny Padron explains the Spartans’ headspace going into the game.

“We were expecting a bit of a challenge,” Padron said, “but we were positive we were going to win in the end.”

Looking ahead, what’s next for FHC Girls Volleyball is their face off with Timberland High on Tuesday, Sept. 27th. Make sure to show up to support the girls, as they try for another win.