Spiking The Records

The girls varsity volleyball team dominated against Troy Buchanan High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27. They swept the other team, winning 3 sets in a row, never letting Troy get any advantages. The girls stayed on top of the other team the whole game, without getting too ahead of themselves. Sophomore Jordan Smith, outside hitter, helped lead the girls to victory, with countless blocks from the other team. However, Smith believes that the team effort was the reason for their success.

“We played very calmly and collected,” Smith said. “We really worked together as a team to get the win.”

Volleyball has been on a roll the entire season, with only 5 losses out of 21 games. The season will be coming to a close soon, so take the chance to see the girls play their next game on Tuesday, Oct.11.