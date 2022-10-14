Tying Up The Season

Gallery | 15 Photos Brock Slinkard Lucy Griesnauer mid air spiking the ball.

The freshmen girls volleyball team played in the GAC C team tournament at Francis Howell Central on Saturday October 11. The girls played 4 games total, coming out of the tournament with 2 wins and 2 losses with many things learned.

Freshmen, Lucy Griesnauer said “we did good, but there is always room for improvement” as well as, “Improving on things throughout the tournament to work better as a team.”

Now that the season has come to an end they can not wait for their future in FHC volleyball. And can’t wait to see what they become as a team.