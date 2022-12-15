Special Moments, Special Olympics

Gallery | 15 Photos Isabella Totra Kate Voges cheers on the basketball team.

Laughter, excitement, and cheers fill the air at Francis Howell High School on Saturday, Dec. 10th as baskets are made, games are won, and prizes are received. Students from schools around the area participate in fun basketball tournaments throughout the day, until one is crowned winner. Between game breaks, Student Council set up carnival-type games to encourage the fun. Event chair and Junior, Olivia Creighton, dives into her excitement and passion for the event.

“To be able to just put smiles on peoples’ faces was really great and something I enjoyed doing,” Creighton explains. “I loved to help hand out prizes and the joy from people playing with them is something I won’t forget.”

Student Council plans to do more events, so more amusement will be brought to students in the future.