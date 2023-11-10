The Magic of Numbers

Gallery • 11 Photos Mallory Davie Williams announces the instructions as freshmen around her talk amongst themselves. She pointed to the stations as she explained what each table was to do.

During a typical day in Algebra 1, the students were put in groups as they moved from table to table, practicing different formulas. Brittany Williams, an Algebra 1 and Algebra 3 teacher, prepares the student teacher to take over for her as she furthers into her pregnancy. She expects to come back after spring break with a brand-new baby girl. Williams speaks on how she expects her students to do while in her absence.

“Honestly I’m a little scared,” Williams expresses. “I’m confident that they will respect the sub and give her all the help she might need.”

She expects to return after Spring Break to continue shaping young minds.