The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

The Magic of Numbers

Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerNovember 10, 2023
152A0007
Gallery11 Photos
Mallory Davie
Williams announces the instructions as freshmen around her talk amongst themselves. She pointed to the stations as she explained what each table was to do.

During a typical day in Algebra 1, the students were put in groups as they moved from table to table, practicing different formulas. Brittany Williams, an Algebra 1 and Algebra 3 teacher, prepares the student teacher to take over for her as she furthers into her pregnancy. She expects to come back after spring break with a brand-new baby girl. Williams speaks on how she expects her students to do while in her absence.

“Honestly I’m a little scared,” Williams expresses. “I’m confident that they will respect the sub and give her all the help she might need.”

She expects to return after Spring Break to continue shaping young minds.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Freshman TJ West trys to run through the group of Washington players. The Spartans won the game against Washington High School 20-14 on Oct. 23.
Fighting to the Finish
Yocum looks at his students as he is in the middle of a lesson. He keeps and exciting atmosphere so his class can stay engaged the whole hour.
The Yocum Way
The girls varsity volleyball team is elated after the last point of the final match. The girls have just won districts for their 2023 season on Oct 24.
Acing Their Way to the Quarterfinals
Senior Alexa Sansone serves the ball to the other side of the court.
Varsity Volleyball takes Victory
McGuire answers a students question about the unit they’re working on.
Developing Knowledgable Students
Till Next Time
More in Showcase
At My Snapping Point
At My Snapping Point
Abby Myers poses with her family on vacation. She posted this picture on her spam account.
Dear Diary
Clayton evaluates a students drawing.
Creating With Clayton
Junior Josh Stuhlman sits on the ground as he waits for the referees to call a penalty after an injury. He had been running against an opposing team member during the game against Marquette on Oct. 25 when he fell over after he had been tripped.
An Ongoing Brawl
Illustration by Birdie Brereton
How Low Can You Go?
Touchdown Tradition
Touchdown Tradition

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *