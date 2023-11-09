The online home of the Central Focus

Acing Their Way to the Quarterfinals

Audrey Webb and Kendyl LayNovember 9, 2023
The girls' varsity volleyball team is elated after the last point of the final match. The girls have just won districts for their 2023 season on Oct 24.

The girls’ volleyball team won a hard-fought game in a five-set match and came out victorious as district champions on Oct. 25. Jordan Smith expresses the feelings that she had after winning. 

“When we got our last point, the energy was electric, and it was just unbelievable since we were down 8 to 2, but we worked hard to get back and gave everything we had. Every single player contributed in the time that we needed to,” Smith said. 

Despite the fact that the girl’s season is over for 2023, they hope to come back next year even stronger in hopes of winning state. With multiple juniors and a few underclassmen on the team, they only have room to grow going into the 2024 season.

 
