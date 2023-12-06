The Melody of Muscle Movement

Gallery • 10 Photos Lana Mueller Sophomore Matthew Langro lifts the bar to his chest while he does bent over rows.

Andrew Carter is a teacher at Francis Howell Central. Carter teaches many different courses, such as weight training, advanced weight training gym class, and freshman health class.

Carter wants students to take better care of their bodies, and to make sure that they provide themselves with the right amount of nutrition.

“I am a teacher because my dad used to be a teacher, and he used to coach basketball.” Carter also explained that he enjoys being around kids everyday.

This is Carter’s sixth year teaching at Central, and he plans on many more years to come.