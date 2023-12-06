The online home of the Central Focus

The Melody of Muscle Movement

Lana Mueller, Staff Photoagrapher December 6, 2023
Lana Mueller
Sophomore Gavin Evans squatting 65 pounds for his warm up, as Sophomore Ryan Vasquez spots him.
Lana Mueller
Sophomore Matthew Langro lifts the bar to his chest while he does bent over rows.

Andrew Carter is a teacher at Francis Howell Central. Carter teaches many different courses, such as weight training, advanced weight training gym class, and freshman health class. 

Carter wants students to take better care of their bodies, and to make sure that they provide themselves with the right amount of nutrition. 

“I am a teacher because my dad used to be a teacher, and he used to coach basketball.” Carter also explained that he enjoys being around kids everyday. 

This is Carter’s sixth year teaching at Central, and he plans on many more years to come. 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1700
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

