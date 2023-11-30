The online home of the Central Focus

Warming up the Winter

Kaitlyn Morgan, Staff Photographer November 30, 2023
Kaitlyn Morgan
Antonio Valera looks over to Shaun Matz as they play their instruments together during the Jazz combo on Nov. 17

On Friday, Nov. 17, the Morning Combo performed in the front of the school to greet the student coming in. In the Learning Commons Epsilon Beta  held Hot Chocolate Friday which they will hold for the next couple Fridays. Nadia Manushev is a volunteer for the Hot Chocolate Fridays and she goes on to talk about why she helps run Hot Chocolate Fridays.

 “I enjoy being a team together I also enjoy contributing to the community through hot chocolate Fridays,” Manushev said.“ I enjoy the people I work with they make Fridays better and it’s a nice way to end the week.”

Hot Chocolate Fridays will continue until the end of the third quarter. Make sure to come and get some hot chocolate before it ends.
