Hooping in Loops

Kendyl Lay, Staff Photographer December 8, 2023
Kendyl Lay
As her defender jumps to block the ball, junior Addie Henderson attempts a 3 point shot.

The varsity girls basketball team took on St. Dominic on Dec. 5 and came out victorious. The girls have had a great season so far with a record of 3-0. As the only senior on the team, Alexis Matthews is very grateful for her teammates. 

“I am so lucky to have teammates who keep me on my toes,” Matthews said. “We’re doing really well this year and I’m so glad to be part of this team with them.” 

There are still multiple games left in the season for an opportunity to come and support the team. The next game is Tuesday Dec. 12 at home. 
