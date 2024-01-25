Beating the Undefeated

Gallery • 12 Photos Mallory Davie Junior Morgan Davis, jumps into the air preparing to shoot the ball. Opponent players wrapped around her, trying desperately to block the ball.

The Spartan girls basketball team dominated our district rivals, Francis Howell, beating the Vikings 33-30 on our home court. On January 9, the varsity girls were striving for the win with the Spartans in the lead majority of the time, fighting hard to regain the lead when Howell started to catch up. Kat Mann talks about what the games look like through the eyes of a second stringer.

“The game was great” Mann says. “I really think everyone was locked in and wanted to win, it proves that this team is willing to fight until the end.”

The Spartan girls go up against the Trojans on January 30 at 7pm on our home court, once again.





