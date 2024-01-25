The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Beating the Undefeated

Mallory Davie, Staff Photographer January 25, 2024
7S7A9956
Gallery12 Photos
Mallory Davie
Junior Morgan Davis, jumps into the air preparing to shoot the ball. Opponent players wrapped around her, trying desperately to block the ball.

The Spartan girls basketball team dominated our district rivals, Francis Howell, beating the Vikings 33-30 on our home court. On January 9, the varsity girls were striving for the win with the Spartans in the lead majority of the time, fighting hard to regain the lead when Howell started to catch up. Kat Mann talks about what the games look like through the eyes of a second stringer. 

“The game was great” Mann says. “I really think everyone was locked in and wanted to win, it proves that this team is willing to fight until the end.”

The Spartan girls go up against the Trojans on January 30 at 7pm on our home court, once again.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Mari Jones covers her mouth as she laughs at something one of her friends said. Jones came to Cram Central in order to prepare for her first time taking finals in high school.
Review and Recharge
Sophomore Alex Tarleton during his solo.
Sweet Symphonies
Junior Riley Henderson prepares to shoot the ball. Henderson was completing a free throw as the other team had committed a foul.
A Lofty Lead
The referee holds senior wrestler Noah Keens arm up in victory following his win.
Pin it and Win it
Stringing Together Connections
Mrs. LaMartina and Ms. Flores laugh together while talking to a member.
Creative Cookies
More in Showcase
Lisa Niswonger introduces Americas industrialization to her Honors United States History students.
Battle of the Subjects
Nathan Rush gets ready for his free throw, calming himself as opposing players get ready for him to shoot.
Cross-over into Next Season
FHC student Avontae Norman holds a microphone with a gloomy look after speaking while watching the collective student body stand in support of the speaker and in protest against the Boards decision.
Students lead walkouts across District in protest
Illustration by Birdie Brereton
Running To The Fishing Line
This infographic shows who FHC thinks are the best football players in their respective positions. Each pie chart is measuring a different position.
The New Fantasy World
Apathetic Assumptions
Apathetic Assumptions

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *