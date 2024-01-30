Cramming But Comforting

Gallery • 10 Photos Cece Raines hugs a comfort animal while takes a break.

On Jan. 9 the Learning Commons held Cram Central with dogs, hamsters, and tutors to help prepare the students for their upcoming finals. Cram Central is held every year a few days before finals to help fellow students have the resources, time, and place to help them study. Mrs.Tonishia LaMartina goes on to talk about why she enjoys holding this event each year.

“I mean I think my favorite thing is just seeing all the students and you know teachers coming together, students helping students and the teachers helping students and just the collaboration of all the studying together” Mrs.LaMartina said

Cram Central is held at the end of each semester before finals.






