A Map through Urbanization

Bella Smith Kelley stands next to the projector explaining what they will have to draw during round one.

Jane Kelley and her World History students completed a simulation of the urbanization that occurred during the first industrial revolution. The simulation was done where everyone individually completed a map where during each round they would either add something like a house or school and get rid of something like trees or a building.

Kelley always tries to do projects similar to this one to keep students engaged and interested in what is being taught to them.

“I like to incorporate lots of things because we do have lots of different types of learners.” Kelley said, “So even though I probably would say that I do rely mostly on reading and writing, I think it’s really important to engage students.”