Summarizing my extensive grudge with sports. And the fools who obsess over them.

Story by Thomas Ramos

Preface: I do not like sports. Whether watching or playing, I couldn’t care less. That said, sports to me is like a good terrible movie: I just love to hate it. For some reason, however, most people don’t seem to understand why I hate sports. To me, it seems like common sense, but I suppose people have other thoughts. While I am not trying to bash people who like sports, there is a noticeable difference in opinion. If I had to define my hatred for sports, I would name a few reasons specifically:

Why: Sports culture. Why does everyone have to get so intense about their favorite team? Why is it expected that you hate the opposing team? I honestly don’t see the point in getting so worked up about “rivalries.” I’ve heard horror stories about people losing their minds at their friends and families because they’re rooting for the Cubs when they should be with the Cardinals. I always thought blood was thicker than Gatorade.

“Sportsmanship.” Lots of parents teach their children about “being a good sport.” Lots of parents also call the opposing team “cheaters” when the home team doesn’t win.

Yelling and screaming. Of the sports games I have been to, I never left without an earache. I understand being excited for your team, but shouting about it when nothing serious is happening is a bit ridiculous. Now I don’t mean losing your mind when someone scores a winning touchdown, I mean shouting at the player trying to make a free throw. The sportsmanship is apparent.

Judgment. I’ve been judged by my peers for a plethora of reasons, but one of the most common ones is my distaste for sports. Maybe I’ve just had a bad experience, but the main response I get from people when I mention that I don’t like sports is an eye roll. I mean do I actually need to like sports?

Taking it too seriously and overall annoyingness. Sports are a hobby for many and for some it is a career and a larger part of their lives. When playing football is what someone wants to do for the rest of their life, then it’s completely fair to take it pretty seriously. But when someone’s whole day is ruined because their favorite team lost, it gets pretty ridiculous. At the end of the day, it’s not that deep for the average Spartans fan. Also, some people who love sports know just how to make it annoying. It gets to be a lot to listen to sometimes, e.g., talking about it constantly or forcing everyone around them to like it.

Addendum: This being said, it would be ignorant for me to not acknowledge the positive impact sports can have on the world. It is a strong, unifying force that brings people together in camaraderie and community. At the end of the day, sports are an activity that many people take pride in, and who am I to say that they aren’t justified in doing so? I’m sure that there are some people who would think my hobbies are dumb, just as I find sports to be dumb. While I intend on keeping my stance on sports, I also will admit that sometimes finding something to yell and scream about with friends and family can be the best way to bring people together and have some fun.

